Long Beach hosts its first-ever Latino Restaurant Week

For the first time, Latino restaurants are being spotlighted during Hispanic Heritage Month in Long Beach.

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, the citywide celebration will bring together a variety of Latino-owned restaurants, each offering unique dishes that reflect the rich tapestry of Latin American cuisine. The event aims to highlight the culinary talent of the Latino community, support local businesses, and celebrate the cultural diversity that makes Long Beach a unique and thriving community.

"We are in every kitchen,” said Roberto Lemus, Long Beach Latino Restaurant Week Co-Founder. “We have restaurants from Brazil, from El Salvador, from Honduras, from Colombia.”

The inaugural Latino Restaurant Week in Long Beach features a range of participating establishments that span from casual cafés to high-end dining experiences. Each restaurant showcases not only its style but also the heritage and passion that Latino chefs bring to their culinary creations.

“There is one, an Italian restaurant, owned by a Mexicano for the last 30 years… we wanted to highlight the flavor we bring to the table,” said Lemus.

With cuisines ranging from Mexican and Salvadoran to Peruvian and Cuban, this week-long event offers an opportunity for the public to indulge in an array of Latin American flavors.

“We have the best hot dog with a Peruvian twist,” said Carla Flores, chef of Alli Kaphy. “We love to create food from our two cultures.”

Flores grew up in Northern Peru but moved to Long Beach when she was 9 years old. The chef's take on Peruvian food is known for its fresh ingredients and dedication to authenticity. From ceviche to lomo saltado, the dishes are a true representation of Peruvian culture, offering a mix of coastal, Andean, and Amazonian influences.

Another restaurant on the radar is El Barrio Cantina, offering a modern twist on traditional Mexican dishes in the heart of Long Beach’s Retro Row. Chef Ulises Pineda Alfaro has crafted a tapas-style menu featuring seasonal ingredients and innovative recipes, blending Mexican traditions with global flavors inspired by the many cultures of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Along with the food, guests can enjoy craft cocktails that are equally influenced by local cultures and fresh, seasonal ingredients, creating a unique and modern culinary experience.

For those seeking a cozy café vibe, Confidential Coffee is a must-visit during the week. Owned by Denise Maldonado, this community-focused café has become a local favorite thanks to its minimalist design and welcoming atmosphere. Confidential Coffee serves expertly brewed espresso drinks and specialty blends alongside pastries and light bites, making it the perfect spot for breakfast or an afternoon break. Denise’s passion for both coffee and community shines through in the warm ambiance, creating an inviting space to relax or work while enjoying exceptional coffee.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found on the event’s official website, where visitors can explore the diverse range of eateries taking part in this week-long culinary journey.