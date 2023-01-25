Long Beach Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Laser at Aircraft for Almost a Year

A Long Beach man was arrested after police said he pointed a high-powered laser at one of their helicopters, having allegedly done the same to other aircraft for nearly a year.

With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Mark Allen Barger, 46, the department said. For nearly a year, Barger pointed the laser not only at the LBPD helicopter but also at commercial airliners and private planes near the Long Beach Airport, according to the department.

The LBPD released an aerial video from its helicopter in which a laser is seen apparently emanating from a home below and flashing back and forth in the direction of the aircraft.

The department said Barger pointed the laser at their helicopter on multiple occasions, which allowed them to deduce it was coming from around the 1500-1600 block of Silva Street. Along with the FBI, LBPD detectives staked out the area on Jan. 18 and allegedly saw Barger come out of his home and point the laser at the police helicopter.

Barger was arrested and booked into the Long Beach City Jail on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft, as well as violation of parole.

“Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law,” the Federal Aviation Administration says on its website. “Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers.”

The FAA has seen a rising number of incidents involving lasers in recent years. In 2021, the agency recorded 9,723 such incidents. Through Nov. 30 of last year, the agency saw a dip, recording 8,765 incidents.