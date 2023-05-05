A Long Beach man died in a shootout with police after he shot his brother to death and wounded his sister-in-law in Utah, investigators said.

Jeffrey Roberts, 66, of Long Beach, California, showed up armed at his brother’s Utah home and shot him shortly after the man answered the door. A doorbell camera captured video and audio of the April 27 shooting, as well as Roberts’ subsequent shootout with officers.

The video was released and edited by the Weber County Attorney’s Office. A bodycam video from a responding officer also captured the shootout.

The doorbell video showed Roberts’ brother, Scott, answering the door. The attorney’s office said it was 7:11 p.m. and Scott Roberts and his wife were eating dinner.

In the video, Jeffrey Roberts tells his brother that he’s there to see their mother. Scott Roberts tells him she’s been staying with someone else in Missouri for about a year. Jeffrey Roberts then reaches into his jacket, pulls out a handgun, and immediately begins firing while entering the home.

The doorbell video then captured Jeffrey Roberts going back outside, dropping a clip and returning with a rifle and bag. It also captured him apparently talking to someone on the phone. The audio is unintelligible at times, but he tells the person on the other end of the line to go into his garage and also to empty his bank account “as soon as you can.”

The attorney’s office said the man used road flares to set his brother’s home on fire.

Officers arrived after at least one neighbor called 911 to report gunshots. The attorney’s office said Jeffrey Roberts immediately opened fire on police.

The bodycam and doorbell camera showed Jeffrey Roberts stepping outside and firing multiple rounds. Officers return fire, and the man collapses dead.

The attorney’s office said Jeffrey Roberts struck a police SUV, as well as the garage door of a neighbor across the street.

At his Long Beach home, friends said Jeffrey Roberts was a calm man, an avid motorsports fan and a part of pit crews.

One friend, who wished not to be identified, said Jeffrey Roberts had called his friends before the shooting, angrily claiming his brother was taking advantage of his mother’s estate.

“He was heartbroken and sounded upset,” the friend said.

Authorities have not established a motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.