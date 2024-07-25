Long Beach taco stand robbed at gunpoint twice in one week

An owner of a taco stand in Long Beach is considering shutting down or relocating the business after being robbed at gunpoint three times in the last year.

The taco stand on Tenth Street and St. Louis Avenue was victim to two robberies in one week. Workers say they were robbed Tuesday night around 11:15 p.m. after two men with guns approached the stand demanding money.

The taco vendors lost about $400 on Tuesday night and about $2,000 last week after three armed me robbed them with the same approach.

The stand is open seven days a week and has multiple employees who rely on the income from their taco business to survive.

The vendor, who chose not to identify themselves out of fear for their safety, said that the robbers were all young men.

"We couldn’t do anything because we have family. I thought about my family because I have to think about them before I act in a way that can result in a negative outcome. The girl was in charge of the money. They came up from behind. They asked for the money," said the taco vendor.

Long Beach police are investigating the robbery and asking anyone with information to come forward.