Man, 80, Attacked and Robbed After Being Followed Home in Rowland Heights

Two men attacked and robbed an 80-year-old man after following him home in Rowland Heights.

The victim was returning home from shopping at the 99 Ranch Market on Nogales Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when two men in a car with no front plate followed him several miles to his home on Ravenfall Avenue off Nearbank Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Once there, the men beat and pepper sprayed the man, taking his silver watch.

The man was not hospitalized and was expected to be OK.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray, four-door car. Sheriff’s deputies believe the attacker are part of a robbery crew targeting the Rowland Heights neighborhood.