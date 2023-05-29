Man Airlifted After Pickup Plunges Off Mountain in Angeles National Forest

A man was airlifted from the Angeles National Forest Monday afternoon after his pickup veered off the road and rolled some 200 feet down the side of a mountain.

Firefighters used a helicopter to pull the man out of a white pickup that had been left on its side among trees and vegetation after veering off Sand Canyon Road at Santa Clara Truck Trail.

It was unclear how long the man was down the side of the road before he was rescued.

Firefighters who were driving by the area spotted the pickup and went down to see if anybody was inside, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed the man apparently alert as he was airlifted into a fire department helicopter around 5 p.m.