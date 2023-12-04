Man charged with murder of three unhoused men and a follow-home homicide in San Dimas

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Jerrid Powell has been charged in the shooting deaths of three unhoused individuals and one other person at his home in San Dimas.

Powell was charged with four counts of murder, one count of residential robbery and one count of being a felon with a firearm. If convicted on all charges, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old also faces special circumstances of committing multiple murders and murder in the course of a robbery, as well as personal use of a firearm allegations.

The killings occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 27, and 29 around downtown and in South Los Angeles.

On Nov. 28, Powell is accused of following a victim from a charging station in West Covina to the victim's home in San Dimas, fatally shooting him and taking his personal belongings.

Map provided by LAPD at Friday Dec. 1, 2023 news conference.

“I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the incredible men and women of law enforcement who worked tirelessly to bring justice to our community and arrest this individual,” District Attorney Gascón said. “The swift actions of law enforcement undoubtedly saved lives this week.”

So far in 2023, LAPD data shows people who were considered homeless represented 15 percent of the city's murder victims.

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a father of two during a follow-home robbery in San Dimas. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Nov. 30, 2023.

Powell’s arraignment is scheduled for today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.