Los Angeles

Man Climbs Utility Pole, Falls 50 Feet After He's Shocked

The man was not a city worker, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he climbed a utility pole in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles, suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

The incident was reported at 4:32 a.m. at 1935 W. Slauson Ave., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to a possible electrocution found the man up the utility pole, in contact with wires, Stewart said. He was not a city worker, she said.

The man suffered severe burns when he was shocked during contact with the wires, Stewart said. He fell about 50 feet to the ground and was in critical condition when paramedics rushed him to a hospital, she said.

The reason the man climbed the pole was not available, Stewart said.

