Man Fatally Wounded by Covina Police Identified

A man shot and killed by Covina police has been identified by authorities.

The identity of a man shot and killed by Covina police was revealed by county authorities Tuesday.

Daniel Valdivia, 24, is the man who police fatally shot, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Paramedics took Valdivia to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, according to Koerner.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not available, but NBC4 reported that it occurred outside a liquor store.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting an investigation into the shooting, Koerner said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

