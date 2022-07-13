Man Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Watts

A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting.

According to LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, the victim was a man believed to be in his 50s.

The shooter followed the victim's car close by, pulled up next to the victim's car, shot the victim multiple times with a pistol, then drove off.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three to five bullets were fired.

LAPD has not looked inside the victim's vehicle to see if there are any additional bullets inside.

Video obtained by investigators shows that the shooter was driving a dark-colored sedan.

According to LAPD, the car drove eastbound on Imperial Highway.

LAPD does not currently have any information on who the occupants of the suspected vehicle were, nor how many were inside.