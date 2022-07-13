Watts

Man Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Watts

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed after three to five gunshots were fired.

By Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting.

According to LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, the victim was a man believed to be in his 50s.

The shooter followed the victim's car close by, pulled up next to the victim's car, shot the victim multiple times with a pistol, then drove off.

Watts Jun 22

Watts Healing Garden Chosen As Legacy Project

South LA May 22

South LA Gets $10M in Caltrans Beautification Grants

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three to five bullets were fired.

LAPD has not looked inside the victim's vehicle to see if there are any additional bullets inside.

Video obtained by investigators shows that the shooter was driving a dark-colored sedan.

According to LAPD, the car drove eastbound on Imperial Highway.

LAPD does not currently have any information on who the occupants of the suspected vehicle were, nor how many were inside.

This article tagged under:

WattsshootingRoad Rage
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us