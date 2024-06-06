Man sentenced for sexually assaulting sleeping women and hikers in Ventura County

A Woodland Hills man was sentenced Thursday for assaulting multiple sleeping women and hikers in Thousand Oaks and Oak Park.

Edgar Ruelas, 42, was convicted of five felony counts after he attacked five women between June 2017 and March 2020. Three of the victims were hiking when Ruelas assaulted them, wearing all black, gloves and a ski mask.

The other two victims were sleeping when Ruelas entered their home through unlocked doors.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office East County Sexual Assault Unit were able to arrest Ruelas after identifying his vehicle during an attempt to flee after an attack on his fifth victim in March 2020.

Ruelas DNA was tested and was linked to evidence obtained from the other attacks.

Ruelas was sentenced to 32 years to life plus an additional 21 years in state prison by Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

“Thanks to the five brave women who faced Ruelas in court, he will hopefully never be free to attack again,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker. “While we cannot replace the sense of security he took, I hope this life sentence delivers the justice they so richly deserve.”