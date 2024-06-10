Pomona

Man shot and injured by police officers in Pomona

The man was hospitalized and in stable condition, police say.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers shot and arrested a man on Sunday following a standoff in the middle of an intersection in Pomona.

Pomona police officers went to the 200 block of Las Brisas Circle about 7:35 p.m. Sunday on a report of "shots fired during a domestic disturbance,'' according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the shooting.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"The suspect left the residence in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and caused a traffic collision at the intersection of Holt Avenue and White Avenue,'' according to the sheriff's statement.

When the suspect did not comply with orders to exit the vehicle, officers created a vehicle barricade tactical operation, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, sheriff's officials said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Preliminary reports indicate the suspect pointed a firearm at officers,'' Pomona police said in a statement on X, noting that no officers were injured.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire,'' according to the sheriff's statement. "He was treated on scene and transported to a local area hospital where he is currently in stable condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.''

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

Pomona
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us