Man shot and injured by police officers in Pomona

Police officers shot and arrested a man on Sunday following a standoff in the middle of an intersection in Pomona.

Pomona police officers went to the 200 block of Las Brisas Circle about 7:35 p.m. Sunday on a report of "shots fired during a domestic disturbance,'' according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the shooting.

"The suspect left the residence in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and caused a traffic collision at the intersection of Holt Avenue and White Avenue,'' according to the sheriff's statement.

When the suspect did not comply with orders to exit the vehicle, officers created a vehicle barricade tactical operation, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, sheriff's officials said.

"Preliminary reports indicate the suspect pointed a firearm at officers,'' Pomona police said in a statement on X, noting that no officers were injured.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire,'' according to the sheriff's statement. "He was treated on scene and transported to a local area hospital where he is currently in stable condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.''

The suspect's name was not immediately released.