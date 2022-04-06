Hawthorne

Man Shot and Killed in Hawthorne

No arrests were reported in the case of a man who was shot before he collapsed in the driveway of a Hawthorne home.

Homicide detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne.

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to calls regarding a shooting in the 3900 block of W. 115th Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy David Woo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

During their investigation, detectives learned the victim was on an access road at the end of the cul de sac on 115th Street and the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway when an unknown person shot him. The wounded man ran east on 115th Street to a residential driveway where he collapsed, Yoo said.

The victim does not live at the home.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

The sheriff's department is assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

