Man Shot in Road Rage Incident on 710 Freeway in South Gate

A man was hospitalized after being shot in what police say was a case of road rage on the 710 Freeway in South Gate.

The 39-year-old man, whom his family did not wish to be identified by name for fear of reprisal, was shot at least once. His mother, Blanca Claire, told NBC4 the bullet went into her son’s hip, struck his bladder and barely missed an artery.

“He’s a survivor,” Claire said.

The California Highway Patrol said the victim got into an argument with the driver and passenger of a green Kia Soul on the 5 Freeway Monday morning. Then, on the southbound 710 Freeway, someone in the Kia fired into the man’s car, which ended up on its side in an embankment.

Claire said her son called her and then she called 911. Her son was rushed into surgery at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he’s expected to remain for the next few weeks.

The CHP plans to interview the victim to gather more information. Meanwhile, his mother says others can learn from her son’s experience.

“We just need to be more careful. We never understand if we are going to come back home,” she said.

