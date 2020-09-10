Man Shot, Killed During Marijuana Transaction in Hollywood

A man was fatally shot Thursday at an apartment in Hollywood, and three suspects were being sought, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Orange Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man, who died at the scene.

"Detectives learned that the victim was involved in a marijuana transaction when the suspects shot the victim and robbed the victim of marijuana,'' a police statement said.

Police were searching for two men and a women they believe are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD West Bureau Homicide office at 213-382-9470, or 877-LAPD-247.

