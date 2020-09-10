Hollywood

Man Shot, Killed During Marijuana Transaction in Hollywood

By City News Service

RMG News

A man was fatally shot Thursday at an apartment in Hollywood, and three suspects were being sought, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Orange Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man, who died at the scene.

News

Top news of the day

Bobcat Fire 2 hours ago

Bobcat Fire Explodes to Nearly 20,000 Acres With 0% Containment

Los Angeles 13 hours ago

LA County Partners With Citizen SafePass App for Coronavirus Contact Tracing

"Detectives learned that the victim was involved in a marijuana transaction when the suspects shot the victim and robbed the victim of marijuana,'' a police statement said.

Police were searching for two men and a women they believe are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD West Bureau Homicide office at 213-382-9470, or 877-LAPD-247.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hollywoodcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us