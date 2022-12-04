Long Beach

Man Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Long Beach after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

By City News Service

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.

The vehicle was going eastbound on Second Street, and as it crossed the bridge from Appian Way, it struck a man who was crossing Second Street, northbound outside a marked crosswalk, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The vehicle left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Officers dispatched at about 1 a.m. to the area of Second Street and Marina Drive regarding an injury traffic crash located the man lying in the eastbound lanes of Second Street suffering from critical injuries.

Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Long Beach Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570- 7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

