A man is hospitalized Thursday after being shot while driving on the freeway near Sylmar.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday to the shooting scene on the northbound 5 Freeway near the Roxford Street off-ramp, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to CHP, the victim was driving a green Honda Civic when he was shot by someone in a black sedan with tinted windows. He crashed into another sedan before pulling over to the shoulder of the freeway, Kimball said. Passing motorists called 911.

After being treated at the scene for his injuries, the victim was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills with major but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and jaw, according to a CHP report.

The black sedan sped away from the scene, northbound on the 5 Freeway.

The freeway was closed for several hours after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the

CHP Newhall Area Office at 661-600-1600.