March Air Reserve Base's exchange closing its doors permanently

The March Air Reserve Base in Riverside will soon lose its only military exchange, a vital cost-saving solution for thousands of veterans in the Inland Empire.

The exchange, which has been operating for over 50 years, is scheduled to close its doors on Aug. 31.

Known as the BX (Base Exchange) to many, this 86,000-square-foot facility was seen by some veterans as “a hidden gem,” offering tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing on a wide range of goods.

The closure will impact an estimated 100,000 veterans who rely on the exchange for discounted groceries and supplies.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I feel like this is a tragedy for many of us,” Army veteran Damien Harris said. “This is the closest one in Riverside County.”

Harris mentioned that “the other one is in Oceanside or 29 Palms or Pendleton,” significantly farther for many Inland Empire veterans. “It will be very difficult."

Veteran Robert Wengen, who says he drives over 60 miles once a month to buy groceries here, called the closure “monumental,” since many veterans that come here are low-income and rely on the service.

"I also bring other people here,” Wengen said. “I’m a driver for the Highland Senior Center and I've got a couple of other veterans that I bring here to shop.”

According to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, the decision to close the exchange stems from the need for extensive and costly repairs.

It was suggested that the facility requires a new fire suppression system, substantial roof repairs, plumbing upgrades, and improved security measures.

All 35 workers at the exchange will receive severance packages, as customers are being encouraged to transition to online shopping options at the exchange’s website.