Meet Winnie the canine diva, West Hollywood's new furry mayor

This weekend, the streets of West Hollywood will see a new dignitary, one with a wagging tail and a love for French fries.

Winnie may not be your typical politician, but according to her best friend, the city's mayor, she's a part of city business as anyone else.

"She's with me on pretty much every Zoom meeting," said Mayor John Erickson. "She's next to me, mostly snoring."

At 9 years old and weighing in at about 70 pounds, the four-legged leader has already garnered quite the following, thanks to her charismatic personality and her constant presence in official city affairs.

But don't let her diva demeanor fool you: Winnie is deeply cherished by Mayor Erickson and the community of WeHo. With her adorable antics regularly featured on social media, she's become somewhat of a local celebrity, stealing the spotlight in many of Erickson's posts.

Erickson recalls the moment he first laid eyes on Winnie at the nonprofit Wags and Walks where the puppy made a lasting impression on him.

"Love at first sight. And then he peed on me," Erickson looked back.

Winnie's rise to mayoral status symbolizes more than just a quirky title.

Her new role signifies the deep-rooted connection between West Hollywood's LGBTQ+ community members and their beloved pets, according to Erickson. Dating back to the 1980s when discrimination was rampant, pets became cherished family members, offering solace and companionship during trying times, including the AIDS crisis.

Over the years, the city has worked tirelessly to embrace these furry companions and recognize their inherent value in every life. From dogs to cats, birds to reptiles, West Hollywood celebrates the bond between humans and animals.

Winnie will be officially sworn in on Saturday as the city's Honorary Pet Mayor, marking a momentous occasion for both her and the community.

Festivities at the West Hollywood Dog Park will include canine caricatures, souvenirs and an adoption showcase for rescues, highlighting the importance of pet adoption and welfare.