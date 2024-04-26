Middle school in Lynwood placed on soft lockdown

Hosler Middle School is placed on a soft lockdown that began Friday morning following a report of a student seeing another student on campus with a gun, according to Sgt. Perez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The LASD says that the lockdown is not an active shooter situation, and no shots have been fired at the school located at 11300 Spruce St. in Lynwood.

A parent informed authorities about a social media post that warned of a school shooting but was later not deemed credible, the LASD said.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.