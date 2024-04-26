Lynwood

Middle school in Lynwood placed on soft lockdown

Officials confirmed that Hosler Middle School was placed under lockdown following reports of a threat.

By Missael Soto

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Hosler Middle School is placed on a soft lockdown that began Friday morning following a report of a student seeing another student on campus with a gun, according to Sgt. Perez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The LASD says that the lockdown is not an active shooter situation, and no shots have been fired at the school located at 11300 Spruce St. in Lynwood.

A parent informed authorities about a social media post that warned of a school shooting but was later not deemed credible, the LASD said.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Lynwoodlockdown
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us