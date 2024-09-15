Downtown LA

Multiple injured after Tesla crashes into food truck in downtown LA

At least one person was hospitalized, their condition is unclear.

By Missael Soto and City News Service

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a crash that left multiple people injured in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

The driver crashed his Tesla into an SUV that crashed into two food trucks, pinning at least one customer.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Georgia Street where they found the injured pedestrians and the Tesla on the sidewalk.

The crash knocked down a brick wall and an ATM machine and video from the scene showed extensive damage to the trucks and the vehicles.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At least one person was hospitalized, their condition is unclear.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us