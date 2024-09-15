Multiple injured after Tesla crashes into food truck in downtown LA

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a crash that left multiple people injured in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

The driver crashed his Tesla into an SUV that crashed into two food trucks, pinning at least one customer.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Georgia Street where they found the injured pedestrians and the Tesla on the sidewalk.

The crash knocked down a brick wall and an ATM machine and video from the scene showed extensive damage to the trucks and the vehicles.

At least one person was hospitalized, their condition is unclear.