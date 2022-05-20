NBC LA's Local News and Weather App Just Got an Upgrade

The NBC LA apps for iOS and Android have been updated in May. The new version includes new features and bug fixes that affected the user experience.

New content labels show what you can expect before clicking on the article or the video. These labels make it clear whether the article is accompanied by a video on the same topic or whether it’s text only. We’ve also added a news widget that previews today’s top stories right on your device’s home screen.

We know how important it is to have an accurate forecast to plan your day and week – we’ve updated the weather screen, which had trouble loading content in the earlier version of the app. We’ve also improved the screen reader and the app’s navigation to provide a better experience for users who are blind or visually impaired.

Our app was built in-house by the NBCUniversal Local team. These latest updates are based on our readers’ feedback and comments, which help us improve the app’s design and functionality.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you already have the app, please update it. To download the app, visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Don't forget to rate our app in the app store and send us your feedback to KNBCdigitalfeedback@nbcuni.com.

Take a moment to check out other NBC LA digital platforms and sign up for our newsletters.

Here’s a list of our mobile app’s features:

General

Dark mode support for all pages

News

Latest news feed: Lists articles in reverse chronological order

A news widget lets you see today’s top stories on your home screen

Content labels indicate what you can expect before clicking on an article or video

Home page improvements: Page will transform based on changes in the news cycle, with different states to highlight the most important information on every visit

Alerts inbox: Users can now delete stories already read or keep them to review later

Reading experience: Users can easily swipe left and right to see new stories

Video Hub

New video hub highlights make it easy for users to watch a series of videos back-to-back

Videos are organized by both category and recency

Weather