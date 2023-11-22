Traffic

Northbound I-5 lanes closed near Grapevine causing major traffic delays ahead of holiday travel

A semi-truck collision has closed two lanes on the I-5 until further notice.

By Missael Soto

Northbound I-5 near Grapevine is heavily backed up after a big rig collision that left debris across multiple lanes.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the area affected which is about 24 miles long.

A semi-truck hauling a load of pipes ran off the northbound lanes of the I-5 and spilled approximately 10 gallons of engine oil into the nearby dirt. A hazardous materials crew was called in to initiate the cleaning process.

Lanes 3 and 4 of the Northbound I-5 are closed until further notice.

Drivers can expect delays lasting a few hours and CHP is advising anyone looking to access State Route 138 should take the 14 Freeway instead.

All southbound lanes of I-5 remain open.

