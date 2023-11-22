Northbound I-5 lanes closed near Grapevine causing major traffic delays ahead of holiday travel

Northbound I-5 near Grapevine is heavily backed up after a big rig collision that left debris across multiple lanes.
CHP issued a SigAlert for the area affected which is about 24 miles long.
A semi-truck hauling a load of pipes ran off the northbound lanes of the I-5 and spilled approximately 10 gallons of engine oil into the nearby dirt. A hazardous materials crew was called in to initiate the cleaning process.
Lanes 3 and 4 of the Northbound I-5 are closed until further notice.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Drivers can expect delays lasting a few hours and CHP is advising anyone looking to access State Route 138 should take the 14 Freeway instead.
All southbound lanes of I-5 remain open.