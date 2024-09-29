Orange County

OCFA task force deployed to North Carolina for hurricane relief

The multi-agency task force made up of 48 specialized personnel will assist with critical mitigation efforts.

By Missael Soto and The Associated Press

TUSTIN, CA – DECEMBER 19: A mourning band for Cal Fire’s Cory Iverson covers the OCFA crest on Engine 21 after the Orange County Fire Authority team returned from fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura at Station 21 in Tustin on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Orange County Fire Authority's California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 (CA-TF5) has been deployed to North Carolina to aid in hurricane relief and rescue missions.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday, causing destruction across multiple states. As of Thursday evening, at least people were killed by the hurricane's destruction across four states.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The multi-agency task force made up of 48 specialized personnel will assist with critical mitigation efforts, according to the OFCA. Operations include conducting search and rescue missions throughout the area.

"We stand ready to serve and support our communities, no matter the distance. North Carolina—we’re on our way," wrote the OCFA.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 140 mph (225 kph).

It unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper described it as “catastrophic” as search and rescue teams from 19 states and the federal government came to help. One community, Spruce Pine, was doused with over 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.

Evacuations began before the storm hit and continued as lakes overtopped dams, including one in North Carolina that forms a lake featured in the movie “Dirty Dancing.” Helicopters were used to rescue some people from flooded homes.

Local

Hollywood 24 hours ago

What's ‘screaming' at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Hollywood

Orange County Sep 27

Painter pays tribute to OCFA firefighters hurt in crash

At least 58 people were killed across multiple states and millions were left without power as of Saturday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyHurricanes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us