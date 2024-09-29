OCFA task force deployed to North Carolina for hurricane relief

The Orange County Fire Authority's California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 (CA-TF5) has been deployed to North Carolina to aid in hurricane relief and rescue missions.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday, causing destruction across multiple states. As of Thursday evening, at least people were killed by the hurricane's destruction across four states.

The multi-agency task force made up of 48 specialized personnel will assist with critical mitigation efforts, according to the OFCA. Operations include conducting search and rescue missions throughout the area.

"We stand ready to serve and support our communities, no matter the distance. North Carolina—we’re on our way," wrote the OCFA.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 140 mph (225 kph).

It unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper described it as “catastrophic” as search and rescue teams from 19 states and the federal government came to help. One community, Spruce Pine, was doused with over 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.

Evacuations began before the storm hit and continued as lakes overtopped dams, including one in North Carolina that forms a lake featured in the movie “Dirty Dancing.” Helicopters were used to rescue some people from flooded homes.

At least 58 people were killed across multiple states and millions were left without power as of Saturday afternoon.