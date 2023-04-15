Glendora

Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed in Rear-End Crash on 210 Freeway

An off-duty officer was killed on his way home after his vehicle was rear-ended by a big rig.

By City News Service

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed on Saturday when his vehicle rear-ended a big rig on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Glendora.  

The officer was identified as Baldemar Sandoval, who worked out of the department's Central Division, according to a tweet from Police Chief Michel Moore. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Sandoval, his Central Area family and the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department during this difficult time. May God welcome Baldemar home," Moore tweeted.  

The Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division could not be reached to determine Sandoval's age and his tenure with the police department.  

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway, west of Grand Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 2:37 a.m. did not taken anyone to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.  

The officer was the lone occupant inside his vehicle, according to the CHP.  

Moore later confirmed that he was an LAPD officer. 

"With great sadness I share that earlier this morning a police officer on his way home from work was involved in a traffic collision on the 210 Freeway," he tweeted.

"I send my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and friends as we mourn this tragedy."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

