Officials ID Second of Two Women Fatally Shot at Warehouse Party in South LA

Police said the shooter fired multiple gunshots at the women and fled in an unknown direction.

The second of two women who were shot to death at a warehouse party in South Los Angeles over the weekend was identified by authorities Tuesday, and police urged possible witnesses to contact authorities.

The women died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South Hill Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shanell Williams, 30, was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as the second victim of the shooting. Earlier, the other woman was identified as Shaterika Howard, 33.

Police said a suspect approached on foot and fired multiple gunshots at the women, and then fled in a vehicle. A motive for the shootings remained unknown.

Investigators said they would review security camera images, and they urged anyone with information on the case to call police at 877-LAPD-247.

