One dead and four injured after shooting at Willowbrook shopping center

Five people were hospitalized after LA County Sheriff's responded to a call of a shooting.

By Staff Reports

Five people are injured after a shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, two of those people reportedly in critical condition.

LA County Sheriffs Department got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting at a shopping center located between El Segundo Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

Deputies were seen coming in and out a bargain store in the strip mall.

Five people were transported to the hospital, one of those people have died at the hospital as a result of their injuries.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

