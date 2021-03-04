Hacienda Heights

One Killed in Fiery Crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

One person was killed in a crash on the 60 Freeway.
One person was killed Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights.

At least one car caught fire in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. near Hacienda Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said. Officers were investigating reports that two drivers may have been racing prior to the crash, possibly at speeds
approaching 95 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol said.

Information on the fatally injured person's identity was not immediately available.

The carpool and left three lanes of the freeway were blocked until further notice, the CHP said.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

