A horse named Lola that tumbled 60 feet down a ravine in Orange County Monday was rescued and reunited with her owner.

Lola, an 8-year-old horse, became trapped because walking out was not an option due to the terrain, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The rescue team along with a helicopter was able to hoist her out after she was sedated.

They safely landed and Lola was reunited with her owner.