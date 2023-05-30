Person Shot Dead Outside Westchester Amazon Fresh Store

A gunman killed someone in the parking lot of an Amazon Fresh store in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting on the 6800 block of South La Cienega Boulevard in the Westchester neighborhood was reported at 4:05 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

Police set up a white tent as several LAPD cruisers gathered a few yards from the store’s entrance.

An arrest was announced shortly after 5 p.m.