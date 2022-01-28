Pictures: LA Rams Host Pop Ups in Preparation for NFC Championship

By Chelsea Hylton

In anticipation of the Rams-49ers NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, the Rams hosted pop up newsstands in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks where fans were able to receive exclusive gear.

Also in attendance were Rams Legends, cheerleaders and Rampage, who posed for photos with fans.

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line when the Rams and 49ers meet for the third time this season. The Rams Newsstands will be open Friday and Saturday at Randy's Donuts in Inglewood from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

View photos of all of the fun below.

7 photos
1/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
LA Rams hosted pop up shop and fans were treated to free Rams gear.
2/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Doughnuts from Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood were decorated in blue and gold for the upcoming game.
3/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
LA Rams fans received special treats from Randy’s Donuts.
4/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
LA Rams team mascot was present posing for photos with fans.
5/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Rams showed up in full support wearing team jerseys.
6/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Rams fans stood in line waiting for doughnuts at Randy’s Donuts.
7/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Fans came out in full support wearing team gear head-to-toe.

This article tagged under:

LA RamsInglewoodSuper BowlNFL PlayoffsNFL football

More Photo Galleries

Pictures: Glendale Firefighters Rescue Exotic Reptiles With Oxygen Masks
Pictures: Glendale Firefighters Rescue Exotic Reptiles With Oxygen Masks
Remembering Kobe: A Look Back at Bryant's Legendary Career
Remembering Kobe: A Look Back at Bryant's Legendary Career
Pictures: Record-Setting Coaster Set to Debut at SeaWorld
Pictures: Record-Setting Coaster Set to Debut at SeaWorld
Photos: See Inside the ‘Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free' Exhibit in Downtown LA
Photos: See Inside the ‘Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free' Exhibit in Downtown LA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us