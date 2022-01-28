In anticipation of the Rams-49ers NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, the Rams hosted pop up newsstands in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks where fans were able to receive exclusive gear.

Also in attendance were Rams Legends, cheerleaders and Rampage, who posed for photos with fans.

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line when the Rams and 49ers meet for the third time this season. The Rams Newsstands will be open Friday and Saturday at Randy's Donuts in Inglewood from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

