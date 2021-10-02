Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach that Left One Man Dead

Police are investigating the death of a man from an alleged stabbing in Long Beach Saturday.

The incident occurred on the 6200 block of Linden Ave. at around 2:10 p.m.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, a man was found at the scene with stab wounds to his upper body and died.

The victim had apparently been involved in a dispute with another unknown man when the stabbing occurred, police said.

Homicide detectives were present at the scene searching the area for surveillance and witnesses.