Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach that Left One Man Dead

Police say the stabbing victim had been in a dispute with another person prior to the incident.

By Staff Reports

Police are investigating the death of a man from an alleged stabbing in Long Beach Saturday. 

The incident occurred on the 6200 block of Linden Ave. at around 2:10 p.m.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, a man was found at the scene with stab wounds to his upper body and died. 

The victim had apparently been involved in a dispute with another unknown man when the stabbing occurred, police said. 

Homicide detectives were present at the scene searching the area for surveillance and witnesses.

