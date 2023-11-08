Police investigate two potentially linked crime scenes that had a Van Nuys neighborhood on lockdown

A Van Nuys neighborhood was on lockdown as police investigated two crime scenes that were potentially connected.

Three men fired shots from a car near Magnolia Boulevard and Hazeltine Avenue just after 9 a.m., sending nearby Hazeltine Elementary into lockdown.

Police say they found evidence the shooters used high powered weapons.

Moments later a hit-and-run was reported where three men a blue Maserati took off on foot near Covello Street and Tyrone Avenue.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The pursuit triggered a lockdown for blocks, as police searched for them by air, and with K9s.

Police arrested two of the suspects. The third, described only as a male, was being sought Wednesday afternoon.

Police continued to look for evidence in the area, particularly the guns believed to be involved in the previous shooting.

There is no word yet on the other car involved in the hit-and-run and whether anyone was hurt in that crash.