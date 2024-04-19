Police offering $25k for identifying woman struck at street takeover in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering $25,000 to anyone who can help identify a woman in a video who was injured during an illegal street takeover in South Los Angeles.

The video shows two women being violently struck by a car at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Manchester Avenue. One of the women is seen taking a selfie when a red Infiniti G37 strikes her and another woman.

Bystanders are seen moving a woman away who appeared to be unconscious after being hit by the swerving vehicle.

Investigators released the video hoping someone who knows something comes forward.

"We want to try to identify this person to make sure she is good for one. Secondly, there is a criminal element to this," said LAPD detective Ryan Moreno. “If you can sit there with that guilt and think that you know someone who did something wrong and killed someone and you are good with that then I don't know. But I hope someone comes out and helps that girl.”

Tire marks can be seen along the busy intersection, leaving a clear trace of the countless times drivers perform dangerous burnouts.

Neighbors in the area say they hear the loud engines revving from his home every weekend.

"It's honestly really bad," said Hector Sanchez, a resident of South LA.

Sanchez says he hopes the illegal takeover stops before any more people get hurt.

Police want the same thing, hoping the images provoke change among those involved in the dangerous activity.