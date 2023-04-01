Garden Grove

Police Search for Masked Man After Armed Robbery in Garden Grove

An armed robbery took place at a home in Garden Grove on Saturday morning.

By Bailey Miller

Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a home in Garden Grove Saturday.

Police received calls around 4 a.m. of an armed robbery at a house after a man with mask showed up with a gun.

At that time, a group of residents were playing a game of poker when the masked man showed up at the back door, shooting his gun. 

The man was able to force himself inside the house, demanding the residents to give up all their money. He managed to escape before police were able to take him.

No one was shot but one individual received a minor injury.

Police are currently looking for the man and have been talking with homeowners and neighbors to see if they know or saw something. 

