Police Seek Person of Interest After Lake Elsinore Teen's Shooting Death

Sheriff’s deputies in Riverside County are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a young man.

The shooting happened inside an apartment in Lake Elsinore on May 7 and claimed the life of 18-year-old Noah Ivancso.

"He was just a loving kid. I mean, he had a lot of friends. A lot of people loved him,” said mother Christina Ivancso, who spent Mother’s Day this weekend without her only son.

Christina Ivancso said that according to a friend of her son’s, they were hanging out with a group of people inside an apartment on Jamieson Street. For some reason, someone pulled out a shotgun and shot Noah Ivancso in the hip.

"We don't know much. The only thing we do know is that there was maybe conflict. From what I'm being told, ‘jealousy’ was one word that was brought up to me,” Christina Ivancso said. “I don't know if they just didn't get along, but Noah got along with everybody, he really did.”

The woman said everyone scattered and no one called 911 right away. Paramedics didn't get to her son until 20 minutes later, after a neighbor called for help, but by that time it was already too late, she said.

After interviewing witnesses, homicide investigators began searching for Samuel Anthony Salazar, a 20-year-old Lake Elsinore resident who they consider a person of interest in the killing.

As deputies continue to search for Salazar, Christina Ivancso is planning her son's funeral and hoping he will get the justice he deserves.

“Turn yourself in. I don’t think it’s fair you’re out there living your life while my son is not now. He was only 18 years old. He didn’t even get to live his life," Christina Ivancso said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.