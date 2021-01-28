Police shooting

Man Armed With Knife Shot and Killed by Officers After Assaulting Woman, Police Say

Police responded to two assault reports involving the same man early Thursday in the Vermont Square area.

By Staff Reports

Police tape is pictured at the scene of a shooting in South LA's Florence-Firestone neighborhood.
NBCLA

A man armed with a knife and assaulting his girlfriend was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles’ Florence-Firestone area, police said Thursday.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a person who said he was assaulted by a man with a knife. The same attacker was assaulting a woman in the area of 40th Place and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers saw the man inside a car as he assaulted the woman, and the shooting ensued, the department said.

Local

Kobe Bryant Jan 26

How a Huntington Park Bakery Is Honoring Kobe Bryant

COVID-19 Jan 26

State, County Loosening Coronavirus Restrictions, Pointing to Data

The man died at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and was treated by paramedics. She was being interviewed by detectives, police said.

No officers were hurt.

Details about the attacker's identity were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Police shootingLAPDSouth Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us