Power Restored at LAX After Outage at Terminals

By Rudy Chinchilla

Power was restored at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday afternoon after outages at terminals and other facilities briefly disrupted operations.

The power was restored shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said, adding that the outage lasted about 50 minutes. The airport had previously advised people that flights could be impacted.

The LADWP said crews on the field were able to reroute power to LAX and restore service. The cause of the outage was still under investigation.

The blackout briefly forced the TSA to stop screening passengers, though screenings were set to resume after the power came back.

