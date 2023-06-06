Protestors clash over Glendale school board resolution recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Skirmishes broke out Tuesday as protesters gathered outside the Glendale Unified School District board meeting where members were considering a Pride Month resolution.

The board met to approve a resolution recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride month, something that has been done since 2019. The discussion drew a slew of both supporters and opponents, with police declaring an unlawful assembly after fighting broke out outside.

For the past few weeks, protestors have been gathering outside of the board meetings, taking issue with LGBTQ+ curriculum and policies.

“Parents want transparency and parents want the option to opt out if it’s not appropriate and not told they can’t. It should be clear when you are placing your kids in taxpayer funded [schools], it should be clear on what they should be educated on,” parent Sandy Garcia said.

Those who were there in support of LGBTQ+ curriculum and policies pointed out the curriculum is mandated by the state and has been for years, and includes lessons on diversity and different types of families and the contribution of LGBTQ leaders.

In a statement, the school district said its curriculum complies with state law and decried what it called “intentional and harmful disinformation” about what students are being taught.

The California FAIR Education Act, the district pointed out, requires public schools to provide education on the state’s “diverse ethnic and cultural population” – including LGBTQ people – in history and social studies classes.

“I think the curriculum is fairly well designed. I know the teachers put a lot of work into it. I’ve looked into it … It’s also state-mandated, so this school board doesn’t have that much authority to change the curriculum,” said a parent who wished to be identified only as Sara.

The crowd outside the meeting did eventually disperse, but not before police made at least three arrests.

Tuesday’s protest was reminiscent of what happened at a North Hollywood elementary school less than a week ago, when protesters clashed over the reading of a children’s book about families that included a same-sex couple.

“I don’t think Glendale is unique in a positive way or a negative way,” Glendale Unified School District teacher Alicia Harris said. “Tragically, this has come to our district, but we are really seeing this all over the place.”