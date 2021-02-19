Officers Pursue Cargo Van Driver on Streets and Freeways From Alhambra to Downtown LA

Officers are pursuing the driver of a cargo van on streets and freeways in the Alhambra and downtown Los Angeles areas.

The pursuit began in the Alhambra area before entering downtown Los Angeles, where the van plowed through a center divider on the 101 Freeway.

The driver was on streets in downtown LA at about 10 a.m. before returning to Alhambra. The driver stopped on a residential street, got out, then returned to the van and took off as police approached.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.