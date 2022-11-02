‘Wonderful Young Man': Rancho Cucamonga Remembers Teen Killed at Halloween Party

An Inland Empire community is gripped by shock and disbelief after a high school sophomore was shot and killed at a party on Halloween night.

Authorities say Robert “Robbie” Plyley attended the gathering on Geromino Avenue in Bloomington. Investigators are trying to understand the circumstances that led to the incident and track down the shooter.

A woman named Shannon who lives near the party house says she saw at least 300 people going in and out of the house on Halloween. Then around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a single gunshot rang out followed by a chaotic aftermath.

“We saw everyone running, [saying] ‘He's dead, he’s got a gun,’” the Bloomington resident recalls. “It was just a stampede of kids running. It was actually pretty scary.”

Guidance counselors and school therapists are made available to students at Alta Loma High School where the teenager is being remembered as a “good kid.”

“He loved to make everyone smile his goal was to make a joke at least to someone,” Savannah Medina describes. “He was down to help anyone out no matter who it was.”

An old family friend of the victim’s says Robbie as like one of her own as her children grew up with the teen.

“He was such a good kid,” Summer Ilich remembers. “He always had a smile on his face, making people laugh.”

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.