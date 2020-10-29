Rebooting COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Seeks Volunteer Participants at 3 Los Angeles Sites

It may be months before a COVID-19 vaccine becomes publicly available, but hundreds in the Los Angeles area can receive a candidate vaccine during a trial that has been cleared to resume and is now seeking participants.

In all, USC Keck, Lundquist Institute, and UCLA Westwood plan to enroll 1,250 participants--though some will randomly be placed in the control group and not receive the trial vaccine.

The global trial of the AstraZeneca candidate, developed with Oxford University, was paused early in September after a participant in the United Kingdom took ill. That came just days after Southern California's first four participants had received vaccinations in Torrance at the Lundquist Institute on the campus of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. USC Keck and UCLA Westwood had yet to begin enrolling participants.

After an investigation, the United Kingdom approved the AstraZeneca trial quickly to resume. But in the United States, the FDA did not give approval until October 23.

Enrollment of the 250 participants for the UCLA Westwood portion will focus on seeking individuals in demographics "disproportionately harshly" by the pandemic, said Keith Norris, MD, Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

"So we're going to be looking at communities of color, elderly, essential workers and frontline workers," Dr. Norris said.

Selected participants will receive two injections four weeks apart, and then need to return for periodic followups over the next two years. The study provides compensation for time and travel expenses.

Those interested in being considered can can submit an application through the website, HelpStopCovid.LA