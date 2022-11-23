Turn Your Thanksgiving Leftovers into Yummy Enchiladas and More

Many American families spent more this year to prepare their Thanksgiving dinner than last year.

It’s estimated the average feast would cost $64.05, up more than $10 from last year. The rising costs of food is also giving families an additional reason to utilize leftovers from their Thanksgiving dinner.

To help your dollar go further, our friends at Butterball share some of their favorite leftover recipes. From turkey to potatoes to cranberry sauce, every bit of the meal can be transformed into delicious dishes that are sure to please the pickiest eater days after Thanksgiving.

Tylor Loranger, Butterball’s turkey talk-line expert, says shredded turkey is an ingredient that can expedite cooking once it’s fully cooked. Turkey lovers are encouraged to save leftover turkey in the fridge for up to four days or up to four months in the freezer.

Leftover Turkey Skillet Enchiladas

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover shredded cooked Butterball® Turkey

1-½ cups (6 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

2 cans (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles, divided

½ cup chopped green onions

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

6 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bottle (16 ounces) medium-hot salsa verde

Lime wedges and fresh cilantro leaves (optional)

Cranberry Salsa

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons minced seeded jalapeño pepper* *Jalapeño peppers can sting and irritate the skin, so wear rubber gloves when handling peppers and do not touch your eyes.

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with damp paper towels. Combine turkey, 1 cup cheese, 1 can green chiles, green onions, chopped cilantro and lime juice in medium bowl. Place about ½ cup turkey mixture on one side of each tortilla, and roll up tightly. Place, seam side down, on prepared baking dish. Cover with damp paper towels. Heat oil over medium heat in 10-inch cast iron skillet. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa verde and remaining 1 can green chiles; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Remove 1 cup sauce. Gently place enchiladas, seam side down, in remaining sauce. Top with reserved 1 cup sauce. Bring just to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned and sauce is bubbly. Prepare and serve with Cranberry Salsa. Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro leaves. For the Cranberry Salsa: Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Serve with enchiladas. Pro Tip: Cooked leftover turkey is good for 3 to 4 days. To save for even longer, pop it in the freezer to save for up to 6 months!

Stuffing Waffle Sandwich

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) turkey-flavored instant stuffing mix

1 egg

2 large sweet potatoes, mashed (can substitute russet potatoes, if desired)

1 (1/2-pound) cooked BUTTERBALL® Turkey Breast, sliced 1/4 inch thick

2 tablespoons whole berry cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons roasted turkey gravy

1 cup green beans

Special Equipment: foil, nonstick cooking spray, waffle maker

Directions

Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Spread cooked stuffing onto baking sheet and allow to cool slightly. Transfer cooled stuffing to large bowl and add egg; mix well. Divide stuffing mixture into two portions. Place sheets of foil over two plates; spray with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange stuffing portions on each plate. Press stuffing into compact circle (about the size of waffle maker) to form a stuffing patty. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes to firm up slightly. Turn on waffle maker; start reheating sweet potatoes and green beans. Once waffle maker is hot, spray with cooking spray and flip (or slide off plate with a spatula) stuffing patty onto waffle maker. Close top and press down slightly. Allow waffle to cook until golden brown and toasted. Place cooked waffle on cutting board; slice in half. Spread each half with warmed sweet potatoes and top with turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy and green beans. Top with second half of waffle. Serv immediately. Repeat with remaining stuffing portion.

Turkey Pot Pie

Ingredients

¼ cup unsalted butter

1-½ cups coarsely chopped yellow onion

1 cup coarsely chopped celery

1 cup coarsely chopped carrot

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups low-sodium chicken or turkey broth

½ cup heavy whipping cream

3 cups shredded cooked turkey

1 cup frozen peas

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Homemade Pie Dough

1-¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1-¼ teaspoons kosher salt

2/3 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

5 to 6 tablespoons ice water

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot; cook until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle flour over vegetables; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth and cream. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture begins to thicken, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in turkey, peas, salt, thyme, parsley, and pepper. Make Homemade Pie Dough In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, sugar, and salt. Add cold butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly and butter is pea-size. Add 5 to 6 tablespoons ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until dough comes together. Shape dough into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Dough may be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 months. Tip: Pie dough can be made up to 1 week ahead and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use. It can be stored in the freezer for up to 2 months. On a lightly floured surface, roll Pie Dough to 14 inches and about ⅛-inch thickness. Place over hot turkey mixture, crimping as desired. Brush top of dough with egg. Cut 4 small slits in center of dough to release steam. Place skillet on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Bake turkey pot pie for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Bake until crust is puffed and golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes more, covering edges with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Tip: For a quicker alternative using premade pie dough: Divide pie filling recipe in half to fill 1 (9-inch) pie plate, and cover with 1 premade pie crust; or prepare filling as directed to fill 2 (9-inch) pie plates, and cover each with 1 premade pie crust. If you make two pies but only need one, bake both and freeze one of the pies. Just make sure the pie is completely cool before wrapping securely with plastic wrap and placing in the freezer.

Easy Leftover Turkey Dumpling Soup

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter, divided

1 large onion, chopped

5 medium carrots

5 medium stalks celery, chopped

¼ cup all-purpose flour

6 cups chicken broth

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 cups leftover coarsely shredded cooked Butterball® Turkey

1 cup frozen peas

DUMPLINGS

1-½ cups all-purpose flour

1-½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon poultry seasoning

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¾ cup whole buttermilk

1 large egg

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Directions

For soup, heat 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat in large Dutch oven. Add onion, carrots and celery; cook, stirring frequently, 5 to 6 minutes or until tender. Stir in remaining 4 tablespoons butter until melted. Stir in flour until combined; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Gradually stir in broth, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 30 minutes. Stir in turkey and peas; return mixture just to a boil. Meanwhile, for dumplings, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper in medium bowl. Whisk buttermilk, egg and melted butter in small bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture with fork, stirring just until moistened. Gently drop dough by ¼ cupfuls into simmering soup with scoop or measuring cup, leaving space between dumplings. Cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center of dumplings comes out clean. Garnish with parsley. Prep Tip: You can use 1 (16.3-ounce) can of refrigerated homestyle biscuits as a substitute for homemade dumplings! Drop into soup as directed for dumplings and proceed with recipe as directed. Prep Tip: 1 cup milk may be used in place of buttermilk. Prep Tip: 3 cups of frozen peas and carrots can be used in place of fresh carrots and frozen peas. Add as directed for peas. Pro Tip: Cooked, leftover turkey is good for 3 to 4 days. To save for even longer, pop it in the freezer to save for up to 6 months! Pro Tip: If you don't have baking powder, but baking soda - no worries! Baking powder is just baking soda plus an acid (think cream of tartar, lemon juice or white vinegar). To substitute your baking powder with baking soda plus an acid, mix ½ teaspoon of acid with ¼ teaspoon of baking soda. This ratio will give you an equivalent of 1 teaspoon of baking powder.

White Chili

Ingredients

1 lb. (about 2-½ cups) dried navy beans

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chilies, drained

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. dried oregano leaves

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp. ground red pepper

9 cups chicken broth

4 cups leftover chopped cooked Butterball® Turkey

½ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. ground black pepper

3 cups (12 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

Directions