Rideshare driver shoots man who was brutally attacking a woman in Orange County

A rideshare driver in Orange County said he acted on a "fight-or-flight" response after shooting a naked man whom he witnessed attacking a woman.

Turan Sanders was dropping off a passenger nearby when he noticed the man running toward the woman by the dumpster area of a condo community in Stanton just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The driver took immediate action and fired off a warning shot, which didn't stop the man from attacking the 60-year-old woman.

"This female was defenseless. He began to like brutally beat her — he was kneeing her — slamming her head against the ground," said Sanders.

The man then charged at Sander's vehicle and proceeded to hit the glass repeatedly.

"I recognized he wasn’t going to stop. I took aim and I dropped him," said Sanders.

The bullet hit the man on the neck and Sanders called 911 right away.

The man he shot was a 20-year-old who lives in the area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. He was rushed to a hospital where he's in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators questioned Sanders but later released him. He said he has no regrets about what he did

"He could have potentially killed that woman," said Sanders. "I just reacted. I believe in fight or flight, I wasn’t about to take flight and let her go through what she was going through."

Neighbors in the area said they were glad Sanders was there at the right time.

"He was doing the right thing. Right place, right time to protect that woman," said a neighbor who declined to identify himself.

Sanders said while he appreciates compliments, he does not need the recognition for what he did.

"I did it from my heart. I felt it needed to be done," Sanders said.

According to authorities, the woman who was attacked was treated for minor injuries and did not require hospital care.