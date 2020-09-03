Riverside Police Ask Anyone With Details About Unsolved Murders Come Forward

Anyone who may have information about an unsolved murder in the city of Riverside is being asked to assist the police department's Cold Case Unit, which now has two detectives permanently assigned to focus exclusively on homicides going back more than 50 years.

"Each of these cases represents a victim, their loved ones and their family,'' Riverside police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said. "The Riverside Police Department remains strong in our commitment to solve these cases and hold the offenders accountable.''

In May, Detectives Karla Beler and Jim Brandt, with roughly 30 years experience between them, were designated full-time cold case investigators, and they're examining files dating to 1966, according to Railsback.

He said there are just over 200 unsolved homicides citywide awaiting resolution.

"With advancements in technology and forensics, both detectives are evaluating each case for possible DNA evidence, fingerprint evidence and any other information that will help resolve each case,'' the police spokesman said.

Anyone who may have details that can further a cold case investigation was urged to contact the Cold Case Unit at 951-320-8000, or via email at homicidecoldcase@riversideca.gov.