San Bernardino

At least 4,000 pounds of illegal fireworks found inside San Bernardino home

Police officers also discovered other explosive material that can be used to make homemade fireworks.

By Helen Jeong and Lauren Coronado

Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were discovered inside a private residence in San Bernardino, according to officials.

The San Bernardino Police Department said when officers responded to a complaint made about residents at 1441 West Evans St., they discovered stacks and stacks of illegal fireworks in plain sight. A preliminary investigation showed there were 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside the home.

Because of the sheer amount of explosive material, a bomb squad was dispatched from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to assist with the investigation.

Officers also discovered homemade fireworks as well as several kegs of black powder, which can be used to manufacture fireworks at the residence.

"I'm glad they got caught in time because we all have our families here," Iliana Morales, a neighbor, said. "It’s very concerning because there are also children in that home, too."

The home was occupied by a family, an official told NBCLA. At least one man was arrested during the investigation.

While “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in the city of San Bernardino, any types of fireworks are illegal in any incorporated area of San Bernardino County.

As the 4th of July weekend approaches, the National Fire Protection Association reminds Americans that fireworks cause more fires across the county than all other causes combined.

Illegal fireworks can lead to death, severe burns, loss of limbs and blindness while re-traumatizing veterans suffering from PTSD and frightening household pets.

