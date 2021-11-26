Santa Barbara Detectives Believe Best Western Shooting of Man and Woman Was Murder-Suicide

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives believe the fatal shooting of a woman and a man at a Goleta inn was a murder-suicide, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies found the two suffering from gunshot wounds late Thursday morning, the office said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Detectives are investigating a shooting at the Best Western in the 5600-block of Calle Real, Goleta. Adult female victim and adult male suspect have both been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional suspects are outstanding. Call time 11:10 am. pic.twitter.com/6uYRNzqjs0 — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) November 25, 2021

“Deputies believe that the male subject is the suspect, and the female is a victim. This is an apparent murder-suicide, and detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” the office said.

The office said the identities of the man and woman and their relationship to one another could not be immediately released.