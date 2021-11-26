Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Detectives Believe Best Western Shooting of Man and Woman Was Murder-Suicide

Deputies found the two suffering from gunshot wounds late Thursday morning, the office said in a statement.

By Associated Press

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives believe the fatal shooting of a woman and a man at a Goleta inn was a murder-suicide, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

“Deputies believe that the male subject is the suspect, and the female is a victim. This is an apparent murder-suicide, and detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” the office said.

The office said the identities of the man and woman and their relationship to one another could not be immediately released.

