Santa Monica lifeguards lead effort to get first responder status

Many lifeguards already have first responder status based on the agencies they work for— but some in Santa Monica and across the nation, have not had it — denying them important benefits they say they deserve.

A group of Santa Monica lifeguards are leading an effort to address the gap they say is impacting the lives of those who save lives for a living.

Lifeguards point out that most of them have the same life-saving training as police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

"Most of your supervisors are EMT trained or above your lifeguards on the beaches have at least first aid advanced first aid CPR plus all the water rescue training they need to perform the job," said Tom Gill with the United States Lifesaving Association.

The United States Lifesaving Association is urging Congress to pass a resolution that would officially recognize open-water lifeguards as first responders.

Gill has been a lifeguard for more than 30 years and says the designation carries with it some important federal benefits.

"There are funds set aside for first responders to help take care of those people and their families in the worst possible situations and we just feel like lifeguards should be in the same breath and depth as our fellow first responders," said Gill. "We actually sit out there and really try to prevent people from getting into bad situations before they happen but when they do happen lifeguards are ready to race in at a moment's notice."

The United States Lifesaving Association is a group of beach lifeguards and open-water rescuers that sets national lifeguard standards.



Earlier this month, some Santa Monica lifeguards joined the “Lifeguards First” campaign to bring attention to the issue.

"We know there’s opinions and stereotypes about lifeguards sitting on the beach getting a tan and we’ve gotten way past that," said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. "We just want lifeguards to be recognized for the first responders they are."