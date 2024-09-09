School closures, more evacuation orders as Line Fire grows to 20,000 acres

The Line Fire continues to devastate San Bernardino County prompting school closures and new evacuation orders.

The Bear Valley Unified School District announced they would be canceling all classes for Monday, Sept. 9

"All Bear Valley Unified schools will be closed on September 9 due to the Line Fire, which has caused road closures and poor air quality. We will provide updates. Thank you and stay safe!" wrote the school district in a statement to parents and faculty.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District announced late Sunday evening that they would continue with to have classes on Monday.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have made the decision to ensure that SBCUSD schools will be open on Monday, September 9, as many of our families depend on our schools to be safe learning environments," wrote Superintendent Mauricio V. Arellano.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in San Bernardino County as the blaze exploded in size over the weekend.

As of 9:25 p.m. Sunday, the Line Fire has grown to 20,553 acres with 0% contained and threatening 36,328 structures, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino. Three firefighters have been injured in the line of fire, the severity of their injuries is not clear.

[Incident Update] The #LineFire is now 20,553 acres, 0% containment. There are currently 36,328 structures threatened. Governor Newsom has proclaimed a State of Emergency in San Bernardino County, securing federal assistance to support response to the Line Fire.



The following evacuations have been issued:

Evacuation orders

CA-38 and Middle Control Rd, Angelus Oaks

Garnett Street east to the 138 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

The area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Road North

All underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

The areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

North of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330

Garnett Street east to 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

Forest Falls

Mountain Home Village

Evacuation warnings

Neighborhoods east of Church Street, north of Highland Avenue

Neighborhoods east of Weaver, north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge

Green Valley Lake

Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment

Road closures

Highway 18 is closed going northbound (inbound) from Kuffle Canyon to Running Springs. Only southbound (outbound) traffic is allowed.

Highway 18 is closed from Running Springs to Highway 38 (Big Bear Dam).

Highway 330 is closed from Highland Ave to Highway 18 in Running Springs.

Evacuation shelters