Second Long Beach high school basketball coach resigns due to parental harassment

A wave of parental mistreatment and harassment has led to the resignation of a second high school head basketball coach in Long Beach.

Erin Carey, who found success coaching the Bruins at Wilson High, resigned after what she described as "repeated mistreatment and harassment" by parents.

Carey had led the Wilson High School girls' basketball team since 2016, achieving championship victories and earning respect among coaching ranks.

After years of coaching, Carey shared the toll that repeated attacks by parents had taken on her. "The parents came after me personally, a personal attack on who I am, what I stand for, and the decisions I make," Carey said.

The situation escalated to the point where Carey felt compelled to step away from coaching, despite the fulfillment she found in building a strong basketball program.

"It was eating me alive—the text messages I received, the messages going back and forth on Instagram," Carey said.

Curtis Boyer, the former Millikan High boys' basketball coach, also resigned last week, citing a year of constant attacks and pressure from players' parents.

"One of the parents walked by my huddle and said, 'Don't listen to this man,'" said Boyer. He even had a mother physically confront him after subbing out her son during a game.

Both coaches emphasized that these aggressive parents are making volunteer coaching positions difficult to justify, as the toll on mental health becomes too significant.

The Long Beach Unified School District refrained from commenting on the resignations, citing personnel issues, but emphasized in a statement that the well-being and safety of staff and school communities are top priorities.

Manny Mercado, a parent from Wilson High, expressed the need for parents to let coaches do their jobs. "You've got to let them coach and do their thing," Mercado said.

Carey and Boyer hope their decision to step away will serve as a reminder to parents about what's truly important. "I'm hoping it's a wake-up call. Just cheer your kid on, just be a parent," said Carey.

"You let the coaches coach, and the players play, and just be a parent. It's not happening anymore," said Boyer.